ALFRED — The trial of a man charged with causing a Maine woman’s fatal heart attack by frightening her during a burglary attempt has been pushed back.

Court officials say Carlton Young’s trial has been moved to March 19. It had been scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Young pleaded not guilty to felony murder in the death of 62-year-old Connie Loucks, of Wells. Authorities say Loucks suffered a heart attack after Young allegedly knocked on her door and windows.

Young, of Sanford, has also been accused of being part of a burglary ring in southern Maine.

Authorities say he and at least one other person broke into Loucks’ home when she wasn’t there on March 2015. They returned the following day to break in again.

