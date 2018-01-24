ALBANY, N.Y. — The NBA says it should get a cut if states legalize sports betting.

A league executive told New York state lawmakers Wednesday that the leagues should receive one percent of the total amount bet on their games if betting is allowed to expand.

NBA Senior Vice President Dan Spillane says professional athletics deserves the money because it provides the basis for sports gambling.

While the NBA once opposed legalized betting, Spillane says it now favors a law, preferably a federal one, subjecting it to strict regulations.

New Jersey is challenging the federal law banning sports betting in all but four states in the U.S. Supreme Court.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

76ERS 115, BULLS 101: Ben Simmons had 19 points, 17 rebounds and 14 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season as Philadelphia beat visiting Chicago.

PELICANS 101, HORNETS 96: Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis each scored 19 points, DeMarcus Cousins had 16 points and 13 rebounds and New Orleans won at Charlotte for its sixth win in the last seven games.

PACERS 116, SUNS 101: Thaddeus Young scored 22 points, Victor Oladipo had 21 points and nine assists and Indiana beat visiting Phoenix. The Pacers have won 5 of 6, blowing out the Suns for the second time in 10 days.

TUESDAY’S LATE GAME

LAKERS 108, CELTICS 107: Kyle Kuzma scored 17 of his 28 points in a phenomenal fourth quarter, and Los Angeles sent Boston to its fourth consecutive loss.

Kyrie Irving scored 33 points for the Celtics, who opened a four-game trip by extending their longest losing streak in nearly two years.

