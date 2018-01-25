Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon’s tenure as leader of the institution she has presided over for 13 years came to an end Wednesday when she released a statement announcing her resignation.

Precisely when her position became untenable is debatable. Was it when the Indianapolis Star first reported molestation allegations leveled against former MSU physician Larry Nassar by young women he had treated as the team doctor for USA Gymnastics? When legislative leaders in both parties joined the legions demanding her resignation? When viewers around the world were transfixed by the sentencing hearing in which Nassar’s victims have confronted him, and the university that enabled his reign of terror?

But that argument has become an academic one, overtaken by MSU’s urgent and undeniable need for new leadership.

MSU has a lot to answer for. And a lot of work to do. Two MSU board members up for re-election this year have decided not to run; they understand that at least in a popular vote, this scandal is not survivable. It wasn’t for Simon, either.

At MSU, “Who knew?” is one question – “Who should have known?” is another. A university is its people. Not a person. For the university to move forward, it has to change. The culture that allowed Nassar to flourish has to end. Simon, on whose watch Nassar’s crimes were committed, could not credibly do that work any longer.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.