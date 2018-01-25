STAMFORD, Conn. — The XFL is no longer an ex-football league.

The sexed-up, second-rate football league formed as the early 2000s brainchild of WWE ringleader Vince McMahon is set for a surprising second life in 2020. The league that spawned “He Hate Me” and placed TV cameras in the bathroom flamed out in 2001 after one wild season. Interest in the league was reignited when ESPN aired the “This Was the XFL” documentary that chronicled the spectacular football failure.

McMahon is back in charge, pumping $100 million into the XFL through his new private entity, Alpha Entertainment.

“I’ve always wanted to bring it back,” the 72-year-old McMahon said on Thursday. “I think the most important thing that we learned with the older XFL and now the new XFL is the quality of play. We have two years now to really get it right.”

McMahon, who will continue as chairman and CEO of WWE, offered few other details about the football comeback. The XFL will launch with eight teams, 40-man active rosters and a 10-week regular-season schedule. McMahon said the schedule, designed to fill the seven-month gap without the NFL, could begin as early as the end of January. No cities or TV partners were named.

The league will own the eight teams.

The original XFL was founded by the wrestling company and jointly owned by NBC, and opened to massive TV ratings. But the audience did not stick around on Saturday nights to watch bad football, lascivious cheerleader shots, sophomoric double entendres and other gimmicks that saw ratings plummet and quickly doomed the league.

WASHINGTON: Middle linebacker Mason Foster has re-signed with Washington.

Foster went on injured reserve in late October and had surgery on his right shoulder.

HONORS: Tony Dungy will receive the Pat Summerall Award at the Legends for Charity dinner benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during Super Bowl week.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and current analyst for NBC will be recognized on Feb. 1 for his community service, leadership and charity work.

RAVENS: Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was arrested on a charge of stealing a phone charging cord from an Uber driver.

Court records show the former Alabama player was arrested on a third-degree robbery charge in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The 21-year-old Humphrey is free on bond after being held briefly.

VIKINGS: Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman is undergoing surgery in Atlanta to remove a brain tumor.

The Star Tribune reports that well-wishers have flocked to Twitter to express support for Doleman, who played for the Vikings from 1985 to 1993.

Doleman then moved on to spend two years with the Falcons, three with the 49ers and one final season with the Vikings in 1999.

Doleman had 1501/2 career sacks.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.