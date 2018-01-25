NEW HIRES

Maine Medical Partners announced the following new hires.

Benjamin Felix, M.D., has joined its Outpatient Clinics, where he will provide internal medicine care.

Felix completed his internal medicine and pediatrics residency at Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital in 2014.

Jillian Dur, D.O., joined as a geriatrician with Westbrook Primary Care. She received her medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Leslie Bradford, M.D., joined its Women’s Health. Bradford is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology with a sub-specialty in gynecologic oncology.

Jonathan Watling, M.D., has joined its Orthopedics and Sports Medicine as an orthopedic surgeon. He recently completed a fellowship in sports medicine, shoulder and elbow surgery at OrthoCarolina.

Ronald Zviti, M.D., joined the Pediatric Specialty Care, Division of Nephrology. He completed his residency and pediatric nephrology fellowship at New York Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital – Columbia University. In addition to MMP’s Portland location, Zviti will be seeing patients at clinics in Oakland and Caribou.

Avery Dandreta joined Skelton, Taintor & Abbott as an associate attorney.

Dandreta previously worked in real estate development for Ahold Delhaize and had been an associate in another Maine law firm.

The Iris Network hired David Barnwell as its president and executive director.

Barnwell previously served as president of A Brighter Path Foundation at Industries for the Blind based in North Carolina. He will begin his new role on Feb. 5.

Jaime Hannan-McMurrin joined Allen Insurance and Financial as a processor in the company’s business insurance division. She is based in Camden.

Hannan-McMurrin, of Union, previously worked for a local bank and then a local insurance agency, gaining valuable account and customer service experience.

