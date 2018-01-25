Portland police are looking for the person who robbed the Subway sandwich store on Brighton Avenue Wednesday just before 6 p.m., police said.
The suspect entered the store wearing a black ski mask and immediately brandishing a knife and demanding money. The clerk complied and the robber left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The robber, who was last seen running inbound on Brighton Avenue, was described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 175 pounds with an athletic build. He was wearing a black ski mask, black jacket, dark pants and had a knife with a black handle.
Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the Portland Police Department at 874-8575.