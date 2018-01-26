President Donald Trump signed The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into law on December 22. How will this effect Maine businesses? Hear from a panel of Southern Maine’s business community about the changes that they have seen thus far in 2018 and what they expect in the coming months. Are businesses changing their incorporation status? Will Maine lawmakers seek conformity between Maine’s corporate taxes and the new federal rates? Press Herald business reporter J. Craig Anderson will moderate.

This free, live event offers the opportunity for you to join the conversation while connecting with people in the Greater Portland business community, and enjoy complimentary coffee and light breakfast.

Doors open at 7:15 a.m. Program begins at 7:45 a.m.

On the panel

MODERATOR: J. Craig Anderson, business reporter

