Acadia National Park’s Facebook page shows more than a foot of ice and water encasing the Sieur de Monts Nature Center, parking lots, bathroom structures, Spring House and Wild Gardens of Acadia. The flooded areas are in the eastern part of the park, near Bar Harbor. A brook runs through the area. The area is closed at least until the water recedes.

