STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut is the target of an NCAA investigation into its men’s basketball program.

The university president, Susan Herbst, said in a statement Friday the school will cooperate in a “thorough and transparent manner reflective of the model athletic and academic institution we continually strive to be.”

The university didn’t specify allegations and said it would have no further comment, but would “address and respond appropriately as the inquiry moves forward.”

Hearst Connecticut Media, which first reported the investigation, cited unidentified sources saying the inquiry was related to recruiting.

The school said it had begun an NCAA-mandated internal review of the men’s basketball program this fall amid an FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball. The focus of the federal probe has been on arrangements made between assistant coaches, shoe companies and financial advisers.

As part of that review, UConn retained a law firm that specializes in athletics compliance. It said the firm also will assist in responding to this inquiry. The school didn’t say whether the NCAA investigation was related to issues probed by the FBI.

Coach Kevin Ollie is in his sixth season as coach and the second year of a five-year $17.9 million contract that can be voided for “just cause,” including NCAA violations.

Neither Ollie nor anyone else in the program mentioned the investigation following UConn’s 63-52 win over SMU on Thursday night.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.