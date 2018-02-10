Walter Lemon Jr. poured in 40 points Saturday night as the Fort Wayne Mad Ants overcame an early 19-point deficit to hand the Maine Red Claws their fifth straight loss, 122-103 on Saturday night before a sellout crowd of 2,417 at the Portland Expo.
Guerschon Yabusele scored 25 points and pulled down nine rebounds for the Red Claws (16-20), who returned from a four-game trip with a torrid first quarter, outscoring Fort Wayne, 32-16.
The Mad Ants (21-15) pulled within two points at halftime, took an 88-85 lead after three quarters and salted the game away with a 17-0 stretch early in the fourth quarter.
DeQuan Jones had 27 points for Fort Wayne and Jarrod Uthoff added 18.
For Maine, Anthony Bennett had 21 points and 13 rebounds. Kadeem Allen added 23 points and five assists.
The Red Claws return to the road for three more games before playing at the Expo again on Feb. 25.