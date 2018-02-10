AUBURN — There will be a new girls’ hockey state champion.

Greely/Gray-New Gloucester knocked off two-time defending state champion St. Dominic Academy 7-2 in a North semifinal Saturday night at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Courtney Sullivan, Bridget Roberts and Molly Horton combined for 14 points. Sullivan figured in all seven Rangers goals, with two goals and five assists. Roberts had two goals and two assists, while Horton chipped in with two goals and an assist.

The trio were put together at the end of the season.

“We kind of started it on senior night, putting them together, just to have that experience together,” Rangers Coach Nate Guerin said. “They are our three best players, having them together when we can … we don’t have set lines, so we put that combination together whenever they are rested to play together.”

St. Dom’s Coach Paul Gosselin wasn’t surprised at the lines his counterpart used.

“It’s a good line, he likes to get a quick start,” Gosselin said. “He likes to put all his horses on one line. I think we were equally matched … I think we can handle it. I think getting behind a couple of goals took a little of wind out.”

The third-seeded Rangers (17-3) started just about as quickly as they could. They won the opening faceoff, and Roberts jammed the puck past goalie Payton Winslow just eight seconds into the game.

“I tried to push (the puck) forward and Courtney brought it up, the defenseman kind of knocked it away,” Roberts said. “I got it and tapped it around the goalie.”

Avery Lutrzykowski sparked the Saints’ offense, giving second-seeded St. Dom’s (15-4) a 2-1 lead. Her first goal was unassisted at 3:40. Callie Samson set up the second goal as she found Lutrzykowski in the slot from the right circle at 4:58.

Lutrzykowski finished the season with 61 goals.

“She had a nice feed from Callie to put us right back into the game, and at that point it looked pretty good,” Gosselin said.

The Saints’ lead only lasted 30 seconds, however. Jeanette Cunningham crashed the net to tie the game, with assists going to Horton and Sullivan.

Greely took advantage of two power plays in the first period. With Hannah Kenney in the box for St. Dom’s, Horton gave Greely a 3-2 lead. Then, with Addie Suckow in the box, the Horton-Sullivan-Roberts line struck again, as Horton made it 4-2 with 2:20 remaining in the first.

With much of the focus on Sullivan, she had no issues of deferring to her teammates.

“It’s important every game, you have to see what’s open on the ice every time they come and pressure me,” Sullivan said. “I would see an open girl in the front and they had the better shot. They are really good at putting it away.”

Things settled down in the second period, with the Rangers dominating play, outshooting the Saints 15-4. Winslow made 14 saves in the period, including a big stop on a Roberts short-handed attempt.

Winslow finished with 23 saves, while Jordyn Owens made 10 saves for Greely.

Greely (17-3) went to the dressing room with a 5-2 lead after Sullivan set up Roberts with 18 seconds remaining in the period.

Sullivan got in on the goal scoring in the third as she wheeled around the net and picked the far corner at 1:46. She converted her own rebound with 2:57 remaining.

Greely will take on Lewiston/Oak Hill/Monmouth in the regional final Wednesday at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

