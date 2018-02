As I watch the Democratic Party, I am ashamed to admit I am a member of that organization. This is especially true when watching House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Maxine Waters. Someone should teach them how to mind their manners.

Donald Trump has done more in one year than Barack Obama did in eight years – check it out!

The color of one’s skin does not matter. It is what is in their heart and is shown by their actions.

Norma Stanley

South Portland

