NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Julia Champagne scored 10 of her 15 points in the first quarter as the St. Joseph’s women’s basketball team jumped out to a 15-point lead and cruised to its 21st straight victory, beating Albertus Magnus 74-39 on Saturday.

Kelsi McNamara had 18 points, while Emily Benway added 13 and Regan McFerran 10 for St. Joseph’s (22-1, 14-0 Great Northeast Athletic Conference).

Jill Johnson had 10 points for Albertus Magnus (15-7, 9-5).

BOWDOIN 88, WESLEYAN 51: Kate Kerrigan and Hannah Graham each scored 13 points as the Polar Bears (23-1, 9-1 NESCAC) cruised past the Cardinals (16-7, 5-5) in New London, Connecticut.

Taylor Choate had 12 points, Abby Kelly 11 points and Maddie Hasson 10 for Bowdoin.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 64, SALVE REGINA 37: Ashley Coneys scored 15 points points as the Nor’easters (18-5, 14-2 Commonwealth Coast Conference) beat the Seahawks (12-10, 9-7) in Biddeford.

Sam McDonald added 14 points for UNE, Jocelyn Chaput had 11 points and Olivia Shaw had nine points and 14 rebounds.

SOUTHERN MAINE 56, RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 49: Kimberly Howrigan and Miranda Nicely each scored 16 points as the Huskies (13-10, 9-3 Little East) beat the Anchormen (7-14, 1-10) at Providence, Rhode Island.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 77, VERMONT TECH 60: Alicia Ruth had 20 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Seawolves (18-7, 12-3 Yankee Small College) used an 18-10 advantage in the third quarter to pull away from the Knights (7-20, 5-11) in South Portland.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 63, COLBY 44: Mairead Hynes had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the host Camels (15-8, 4-6 NESCAC) past the Mules (10-14, 3-7) at New London, Connecticut.

Katie McCrum scored 15 points for Colby.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 1, PROVIDENCE 1: Catherine Tufts scored in the first period and the Black Bears (17-9-5, 11-6-4 Hockey East) tied the Friars (14-11-7, 10-7-5) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Ariane Julien scored later in the first to tie it for Providence.

Carly Jackson had 30 saves for Maine, while Madison Myers stopped 29 shots for the Friars.

BOWDOIN 5, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 4: Julie Dachille had a hat trick and the Polar Bears (10-7-3, 4-7-3 NESCAC) beat the Camels (14-4-4, 9-2-3) at New London, Connecticut.

Maureen Greason and Jess Cloutier also scored for Bowdoin. Kerri St. Denis stopped 31 shots.

CASTLETON 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Alexis Kalm stopped 11 shots and the Spartans (12-12-1, 8-5-1) shut out the Huskies (8-16-1, 4-9-1) at Gorham.

Lisa Kilroy, Jade Remillard, Maeghan Vasile and Ali Stevens each scored a goal for Castleton. Britney Evangelista had 34 saves for Southern Maine.

MIDDLEBURY 7, COLBY 2: Katarina Shuchuk had a pair of goals as the Panthers (17-4-2, 13-1-1 NESCAC) beat the Mules (7-13-4, 2-11-4) at Waterville.

Jessica Young and Janka Hlinka each had a goal and two assists for Middlebury. Lauren Klein and Tess Dupre each had goals for Colby.

NORWICH 6, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Adrieanna Rossini had two goals and two assists, while Laurie King stopped all 16 shots she faced and the Cadets (21-1-3, 14-0-0 New England Hockey) beat the Nor’easters (9-9-7, 4-5-5) at Biddeford.

Caty Flagg had 51 saves for UNE.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 71, VERMONT TECH 68: Jacobee Burpee and Gregory Trinidad each hit a free throw in the final 18 seconds and the Seawolves (17-8, 14-4 Yankee Small College) beat the Knights (16-10, 11-5) at South Portland.

ALBERTUS MAGNUS 86, ST. JOSEPH’S 73: Jaqhawn Walters had 25 points and 12 rebounds as the Falcons (18-4, 15-0 Great Northeast Athletic) beat the Monks (14-9, 9-5) at New Haven, Connecticut.

Darian Berry scored 25 points for St. Joseph’s, while Andrew Carroll had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Aaron Hall had 14 points and Ian Mileikis added 11.

COLBY 77, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 70: The Mules (11-13, 2-8 NESCAC) trailed 32-29 at halftime opened the second half with an 11-4 run and rolled past the Camels (6-17, 0-10) at Waterville.

Sam Jefferson scored 28 points, including five 3-pointers for Colby. Wallace Tucker added 16.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 61, SOUTHERN MAINE 56: Grant Gillis had eight of his 12 points in the second half as the Anchormen (6-16, 3-8 Little East) rallied past the Huskies (5-18, 3-9) at Providence, Rhode Island.

Christian McCue scored 18 points for Southern Maine. D.J. Anderson added 16 points and Donne Agossou had 10.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 111, SALVE REGINA 94: The Nor’easters (11-12, 9-7 Commonwealth Coast) used a 20-8 run midway through the second half, capped by a Drew Coveney 3-pointer with 6:59 to play, to pull way from Seahawks (9-14, 6-10) in Biddeford.

Coveney scored 21 points and Alex Kravchuk had 20 for UNE.

WESLEYAN 74, BOWDOIN 65: Nathan Krill scored 24 points as the Cardinals (19-5, 7-3 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (15-8, 4-6) in Brunswick.

Liam Farley had 21 points for Bowdoin, while David Reynolds added 19.

MEN’S HOCKEY

UNE 4, ENDICOTT 4: Ryan Bloom scored twice, including the tying goal 15:20 into the third, and the Nor’easters (19-4-2, 11-4-2 Commonwealth Coast) rallied from a 4-1 hole to tie the Seagulls (17-6-2, 13-6) at Beverly, Massachusetts.

UMASS-BOSTON 7, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Colin Larkin had two goals and an assist and the Beacons (16-9, 11-7 NEHC) beat the Huskies (3-18-4, 3-12-3) in Boston.

Brendan Murphy and Alex Pantalone scored for Southern Maine.

BOWDOIN 4, WESLEYAN 3: Ronnie Lestan scored and had an assist, and Cody Todesco, Spencer Antunez, and Bradley Ingersoll each added a goal to lift the Polar Bears (8-13, 5-10 NESCAC) over the Cardinals (11-6-4, 7-5-3) in a comeback win at Brunswick.

COLBY 3, TRINITY 0: Nick O’Connor scored both of his goals in the third period and added an assist as the Mules (12-10, 9-7 NESCAC) beat the Bantams (15-5-2, 12-3-1) at Waterville.

