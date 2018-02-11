INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich as their new head coach.

Team officials made the announcement Sunday. Reich is expected to be introduced at a news conference Tuesday.

The move came five days after the Colts announced New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would be their next coach. McDaniels backed out of the deal eight hours later.

Now the Colts have hired the man who helped the Eagles outwit McDaniels in last week’s Super Bowl.

Reich returns to the franchise where he started his coaching career as an intern in 2006 before becoming a full-time assistant in 2008.

He may be best known for rallying the Buffalo Bills from a 35-3 deficit to a 41-38 overtime victory over the Houston Oilers in January 1993 – the biggest comeback in playoff history. And now he will be paired with the architect of the second-biggest playoff comeback in Andrew Luck.

But Reich also has become a well-respected coach.

He joined the Colts as an offensive assistant in 2008, became Peyton Manning’s position coach in 2009 as the Colts won their first 14 games en route to their second AFC title in four years. Indianapolis lost in the Super Bowl to New Orleans.

Reich retained his title until taking over as Indianapolis’ receivers coach in 2011, then moved to Arizona in 2012, where he also coached receivers.

In 2013 he was hired as San Diego’s quarterbacks coach, then was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2014, where he stayed until joining the Eagles in 2016.

Now, after having his name bandied about the past couple of years as a head coaching candidate, he’ll have a chance.

Reich inherits a team that was 4-12 last season, and needed 41 days and two chances to find Chuck Pagano’s replacement.

If Luck is healthy, the Colts’ job might prove to be one of the most attractive openings this offseason.

Luck missed the 2017 season after having surgery for a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder, going on injured reserve in November because of lingering pain after he started throwing a football.

STEELERS: Pittsburgh signed Pro Bowl fullback Roosevelt Nix to a four-year contract.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.