ST. LOUIS — Sidney Crosby scored twice Sunday, including his 400th career goal, to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-1 victory against the St. Louis Blues.

Bryan Rust snapped a tie with a third-period goal and Riley Sheahan also scored for the Penguins, who have won 12 of their past 17.

Dougie Hamilton of the Calgary Flames attempt to check John Tavares of the New York Islanders off the puck Sunday night. Calgary won, 3-2.

Goalie Matt Murray made 33 saves for the Penguins.

Kyle Brodziak scored for St. Louis, which had a two-game winning streak snapped.

RANGERS 3, JETS 1: Jimmy Vesey scored with 3:53 left as New York won at Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Vesey returned after missing three games with a concussion and picked up his 11th goal of the season when he deflected Brady Skjei’s shot after it hit a Jets player.

RED WINGS 5, CAPITALS 4: Tomas Tatar scored his second goal of the game 2:47 into overtime, and Detroit won at Washington.

Tatar beat Braden Holtby for his 14th goal of the season. He also scored with 11 seconds to play in the second period to give Detroit a 4-1 lead.

CANUCKS 6, STARS 0: Reid Boucher scored his first two goals of the season, Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves for his second career shutout and Vancouver won at Dallas.

Vancouver took a 3-0 lead in the first 13:27.

AVALANCHE 5, SABRES 4: Tyson Jost and Gabriel Bourque converted rebounds less than four minutes apart in the third period and Colorado won at Buffalo, New York.

FLAMES 3, ISLANDERS 2: Matthew Tkachuk scored twice in the third period, getting the tiebreaking goal with 1:05 left, to rally Calgary at New York.

FLYERS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1: Sean Couturier had a goal and two assists to help Philadelphia win at Las Vegas.

NOTES

SABRES: Jack Eichel, the team’s leading scorer, is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a sprained right ankle.

KINGS: Forward Dustin Brown was suspended for one game without pay for kneeing Tampa Bay defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.

