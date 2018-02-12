KENNEBUNK

Imagery analyst will speak on geospatial intelligence

The Association of Former Intelligence Officers will host a talk called “Geospatial Intelligence and Our National Security” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Brick Store Museum’s Program Center, 4 Dane St.

The topic will be the crucial role of geospatial intelligence in national security. The program will be led by Khary Stringer, a veteran imagery analyst.

Geospatial intelligence provides minutely detailed geophysical descriptions of the Earth – on, below and above its surface – drawn from data gathered by a variety of sources, including orbiting satellites, remote sensors, aircraft, ships, cartography, human sources and other intelligence disciplines.

Stringer is a geospatial intelligence officer with more than 17 years of military and civilian experience.

WESTBROOK

Pet wellness clinic offers vaccinations, microchips

The Animal Refuge League will offer a pet wellness clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at its new facility at 217 Landing Road, directly behind its former Stroudwater Street location.

A variety of vaccinations and services will be offered, including rabies shots for $15, distemper shots for $10, bordetella (kennel cough) vaccinations for $10 and microchipping.

Microchipping will be offered at a reduced price of $20.

Services will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Dogs must be on a leash, and cats in a carrier.

Those seeking a three-year rabies vaccine for their pet must bring veterinary records showing that the pet’s 2017 and 2016 rabies vaccinations were given within one year of each other, per state law. There are no exceptions.

Attendees can expect a wait time of approximately 45 to 60 minutes.

CAMDEN

Audubon, others hold talk about Maine’s coastal owls

Mid-Coast Audubon will host a talk by Kirk Gentalen titled “Owls are Easy” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Camden Public Library, 55 Main St.

Mid-Coast Audubon, Maine Coast Heritage Trust and Gentalen are offering a night of information, photos and stories about owls, particularly those along the coast of Maine.

For more details, go to midcoast.maineaudubon.org.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.