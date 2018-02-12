ROCKLAND — State and local law enforcement agencies are investigating a suspected large-scale fraud and theft case that targeted a local seafood dealer.

Chad W. Salvas, 39, of Rockland was arrested last May and charged with two counts of felony theft and two counts of felony forgery. At the time, the owner of J&J Lobster told police he suspected that Salvas, his dock manager, had stolen the money, according to an affidavit filed in court by the Rockland Police Department.

The affidavit says company owner Jamie Steeves told city police and the Maine Marine Patrol in April 2017 that a seafood wholesaler who was supposed to have already been paid about $230,000 for bait had not received the money. The formal charges filed in May, however, only state that Salvas is suspected of stealing several thousand dollars.

Police interviewed Salvas in April. He denied wrongdoing, according to the affidavit. He was arrested and charged the following month.

Salvas did not appear for his arraignment in August and was arrested again and charged with failure to appear. His bail of $250 cash was forfeited.

Salvas subsequently was released after paying bail of $500 cash.

His attorney, Laura Shaw, filed a motion in November to suppress the statements he made to police, claiming he was not advised of his Miranda rights and that police engaged in impermissibly coercive interrogation techniques. A hearing on that motion has not yet been held.

In last week’s Rockland Police Department summary to the City Council, the department said it “continued working with the Maine Marine Patrol on a large-scale fraud/theft investigation.” Police confirmed Monday that case involved Salvas.

No additional charges have been filed since the May arrest.

