DETROIT — Anthony Davis had 38 points and 10 rebounds to help the New Orleans Pelicans beat Detroit on Monday night in another of his strong performances against the Pistons.

Davis is averaging 30.4 points per game against the Pistons, his highest total against an NBA team. He scored a career-high 59 against them nearly two years ago.

That’s one reason the Pelicans have won 11 of the last 12 games against the Pistons.

Detroit attempted to defend Davis with Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin, but they were no match for Davis inside, off the dribble or on the outside. The All-Star was 14 of 24 from the field, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Davis had 10 points in the second quarter, powering New Orleans to a 60-52 lead at halftime.

Nikola Mirotic helped the Pelicans pull away in the third quarter, and finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

76ERS 108, KNICKS 92: Dario Saric scored 24 points to pace all five starters in double figures, and host Philadelphia won at home.

J.J. Redick had 18 points, Joel Embiid scored 17, and Robert Covington and Ben Simmons each chipped in 13 for the 76ers, who won their 10th straight at home to remain in playoff position in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia, which never trailed, began the night in eighth place in the East, two games clear of Detroit.

Reserve T.J. McConnell had a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Michael Beasley scored 22 points to lead the Knicks, who lost their seventh straight. The Knicks were playing their third game without All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, who suffered a torn left ACL last Tuesday against Milwaukee.

Courtney Lee had 18 points in his first game coming off the bench this season for the Knicks. Lee had started all 57 games this season, but Coach Jeff Hornacek elected to go with 6-foot-8 Lance Thomas for defensive purposes to guard Simmons.

CLIPPERS 114, NETS 101: Lou Williams scored 20 points, DeAndre Jordan had 16 points and 17 rebounds, and they got plenty of help from a balanced Clippers lineup in a victory in New York.

Los Angeles put seven players in double figures and shot 56.5 percent from the field in its fourth win in five games, bouncing back nicely from a loss in Philadelphia.

Austin Rivers scored 17 points, Danilo Gallinari had 16 and Montrezl Harrell collected 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting. The Clippers made 19 of their first 26 shots and won for the 12th time in 17 games.

NOTES

76ERS: Philadelphia signed veteran 3-point specialist Marco Belinelli, whose contract was bought out by Atlanta.

TIMBERWOLVES: Minnesota recalled center Justin Patton from its NBA G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.