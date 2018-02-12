Thornton Academy offensive lineman Jack Webb signed a national letter of intent Monday to play football at Sacred Heart University.

Sacred Heart is a Division I Football Championship Series school in Fairfield, Connecticut, that competes in the Northeast Conference. The school’s athletic director is Bobby Valentine, the former Boston Red Sox manager.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Webb played offensive tackle for Thornton and also plays basketball and lacrosse. He was a first-team Southern Maine Class A offensive lineman. Webb signed his letter of intent in front of fellow students in the lobby of Thornton’s Linnell Gymnasium.

