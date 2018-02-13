CHICAGO — Chicago’s 100-story John Hancock Center along Michigan Avenue is getting a new name.

One of the skyscraper’s owners tells the Chicago Tribune that for now the building will be known as 875 N. Michigan Ave. while a new naming rights deal is sought. Hearn Co. president and CEO Stephen Hearn says the insurance company “just decided to have their name removed.” Its name and logos throughout the building will be taken down immediately.

The insurer, acquired by Toronto-based Manulife Financial in 2004, hasn’t been a tenant for many years. Manulife representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment from the newspaper.

The 1,128-foot-tall building is known for its black, X-shaped braces. When it was topped out on May 6, 1968, it was the second tallest building in the world and the tallest outside New York City. It is currently the fourth-tallest in Chicago and the eighth-tallest in the United States

Hearn says it “deserves a more important identity than simply the address.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.