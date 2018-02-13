STANDISH — Kelsi McNamara scored 19 points and Julia Champagne had 14 points and 11 rebounds as St. Joseph’s won its 22nd straight women’s basketball game on Tuesday night, 69-42 over Lasell.

McNamara scored nine points in the second quarter, all on 3-pointers, as the Monks (23-1, 15-0 GNAC) took a 37-22 lead at halftime.

St. Joseph’s held Lasell (4-18, 2-12) scoreless for the opening 4:14 of the fourth quarter to push its lead to 27.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 69, CURRY 49: The Nor’easters closed the first half on an 11-4 run to take a 30-25 lead to halftime and cruised to a win in their regular-season finale, downing the Colonels at Biddeford.

Olivia Shaw and Ashley Coneys each had 12 points to lead UNE (19-5, 15-2 Commonwealth Coast), which closed the year with a six-game winning streak, Jocelyn Chaput had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Sam MacDonald chipped in with 11 points.

Emily Irwin had 16 points for Curry (11-13, 7-10).

(3) BAYLOR 87, OKLAHOMA STATE 45: Kalani Brown scored 20 points and added 23 rebounds and Dekeiya Cohen totaled 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the visiting Lady Bears (24-1, 14-0 Big 12) top the Cowgirls (18-7, 9-5) for their 21st straight win.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 76, LASELL 56: Ian Mileikis scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime, Darian Berry added 22 and the Monks (15-9, 10-5 GNAC) closed the game on a 25-11 run to beat the Lasers (11-13, 9-6) in Standish.

St. Joseph’s opened the second half on a 12-0 run after trailing 33-30 to take a 42-33 lead.

Mileikis scored 10 points over the final 8:39 after Lasell cut the lead to 51-45.

Jae Johns added 12 points off the bench on 6-of-7 shooting.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 135, CURRY 99: Matt Hobbs and Ryan Matthews each had 19 points to lead the Nor’easters (12-12, 10-7 Commonwealth Coast) as they jumped to a 66-43 halftime lead and cruised by the Colonels (1-23, 1-16) at Biddeford.

Drew Muniz had 15 points for UNE, and Alex Kravchuk contributed 11.

John Coleman had 16 points to lead Curry.

(7) TEXAS TECH 88, (23) OKLAHOMA 78: Keenan Evans scored 26 points and the host Red Raiders (22-4, 10-3 Big 12) topped the Sooners (16-9, 6-7) for their seventh straight win.

(13) KANSAS 83, IOWA STATE 77: Udoka Azubuike scored 19 points and the visiting Jayhawks (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) bounced back from a loss at Baylor to beat the Cyclones (13-12, 4-9).

MISSOURI 62, (21) TEXAS A&M 58: Kassius Robertson scored 16 points and the Tigers (18-8, 8-5 Southeastern Conference) defeated the visiting Aggies (17-9, 6-7).

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

ENDICOTT 4, BOWDOIN 2: Meaghan Farragher and Jade Meier scored first-period goals and Courtney Walpole and Ashlie Jones added goals in the second as the Gulls (18-4-2, CCC 8-2-2) cruised to a three-goal lead over the Polar Bears (10-8-3, NESCAC 4-7-3) at Beverly, Massachusetts.

Alyssa Peterson finished with 21 saves in the win.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.