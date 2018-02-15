The body of a missing clam digger was found Thursday morning in the coastal waters off Washington County, according to the Maine Marine Patrol.

The body of Delbert Caler of Harrington, who was 62, was discovered by a local fisherman working with the marine patrol during a search that also involved police and the Maine Warden Service. Caler had been missing since he went clamming Wednesday evening.

His body was found in the water a half-mile from Lower Wass Cove on the Pleasant River where, earlier in the morning, clamming gear believed to be Caler’s was located.

His body was to be transferred to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta for confirmation of cause of death.

