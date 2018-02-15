The Harpswell driver who crashed a car into a house will face criminal charges.

Kevin O’Connor, 35, was stuck in his car with serious injuries for 10 hours Wednesday morning after he lost control of the vehicle. Police said it went airborne and struck an unoccupied house on Harpswell Islands Road around midnight Tuesday. He suffered multiple broken limbs and a head injury in the crash, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

O’Connor could not get out of the car, and his cellphone battery was dead. A passer-by finally discovered the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday and called police. O’Connor was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was in fair condition Thursday. He declined an interview request through the Maine Medical Center communications office.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that O’Connor will be charged with operating after a license suspension, improper plates and failure to provide insurance.

His driving record shows a history of violations for speeding, failure to wear a seatbelt and driving a vehicle that was not properly registered or insured. Most recently, his license and registration were suspended Feb. 6 for failure to file insurance.

