FRIDAY, May 4 at 7:30 a.m.

Portland House of Music and Events



Like A Boss is a live Q&A business event where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts of the realities of running a business. Our CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto interviews local CEOs and business leaders for a behind the scenes look at their career paths, the ups and downs of running their businesses and the trends shaping them.

About Hussey Seating Company

Based in North Berwick, Hussey Seating is a sixth generation, family-owned company founded in 1835 to manufacture plows, then fire escapes, then ski lifts, and since 1960, spectator seating. Hussey Seating Company is now a world leader in developing and manufacturing seating for the sports and entertainment, education, and worship markets. Hussey’s range of seating includes fixed polymer and upholstered chairs, telescopic platforms, telescopic gym seating (traditionally known as gym bleachers), and portable folding chairs.

About Gary Merrill

Gary has worked for Hussey Seating for over 25 years and was elected President and CEO in June 2016. Prior to that role Gary served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Gary graduated from the University of Maine with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and received his MBA from Babson College. He earned his CPA while working for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC in Portland, ME. In addition to his responsibilities at Hussey Seating, Gary serves on the Board of Directors for Tilson Technology and is Board Chair for the American Red Cross of Southern Maine.

Ticket includes breakfast and coffee from The Holy Donut and Coffee By Design. Stage set is provided by Red Thread. Thank you to Press Hotel for providing accommodation.

Doors open at 7:15 a.m. Program begins at 7:45 a.m and concludes at 9 a.m.

SIGN UP to get business news in your inbox 5 days each week.

PRESENTING SPONSOR

CONNECTORS









Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.