COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sean Couturier scored 1:52 into overtime to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday night, ending an 11-game losing streak in Columbus.

Wayne Simmonds also scored for Philadelphia, and Michael Neuvirth – filling in for the injured Brian Elliott – stopped 35 shots to pick up his eighth win of the season. The Flyers’ streak on the Blue Jackets’ home ice dated back to 2005.

Cam Atkinson tied it for Columbus late in the third period, and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 23 saves in the Blue Jackets’ first overtime loss this season.

The Flyers moved past New Jersey into third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points behind second-place Pittsburgh.

Columbus moved into a tie with Carolina, one point behind the Islanders, who have the second wild card spot in the East.

ISLANDERS 3, HURRICANES 0: Anthony Beauvillier and John Tavares scored third-period goals as visiting New York won by shutout for the second straight night.

The Islanders blanked the Rangers Thursday night, 3-0.

Thomas Greiss, who did not play Thursday, stopped 45 shots for the shutout.

NOTES

FLAMES: Center Mikael Backlund signed a six-year, $32.1 million deal to stay with Calgary, deciding against testing free agency this summer.

