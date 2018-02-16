Kate Zahr of South Portland won the novice featherweight title Thursday night at the New England Tournament of Champions in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Zahr earned a 5-0 decision over Sarah Pucci of North Haven, Connecticut, in the 125-pound division.

The tournament continues with open division semifinals and finals next Wednesday and Thursday.

GOLF

PGA: Tiger Woods had three straight bogeys early on the back nine, finished with a 5-over 76 and missed the cut in the Genesis Open at Los Angeles for the first time in nine appearances as a pro.

He was at 6-over 148, one shot worse than his PGA Tour debut as a 16-year-old on the same course.

Patrick Cantlay is tied for the lead with Graeme McDowell.

LPGA: Jin Young Ko shot a 3-under 69 to increase her lead to three strokes after two rounds of the Women’s Australian Open at Adelaide.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Matthieu Pavon of France made seven birdies in his first 14 holes, then saved pars down the stretch to close with a 7-under 65 and open a two-shot lead over Matthew Southgate in Oman Open at Muscat.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Miguel Angel Jimenez eagled the par-5 third hole and shot an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead in the Chubb Classic at Naples, Florida.

TENNIS

FEDERER ON TOP: Roger Federer sealed a return to the top of the world rankings for the first time in more than five years by winning his quarterfinal at the ABN AMRO World Tournament at Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Beating leading Dutch player Robin Haase 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 means the 36-year-old Federer became the oldest player – male or female – to top the world rankings, surpassing Andre Agassi, who held the record at age 33.

NEW YORK OPEN: Second-seeded Sam Querrey advanced to the semifinals at Uniondale, New York, beating Ivo Karlovic of Croatia, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Four West Bromwich Albion players were being investigated by Spanish police for the alleged theft of a taxi while the team was training in Barcelona. The players apologized.

West Brom is in last place in the league, seven points from safety with 11 games remaining, after winning just one of its last 25 matches. West Brom’s chairman and chief executive were fired this week after a 3-0 loss at Chelsea.

SCOTLAND: Alex McLeish was appointed manager of Scotland’s men’s team for a second time, tasked with qualifying for the 2020 European Championship.

BASEBALL

DRUG SUSPENSIONS: Cincinnati pitcher Jake Ehret was suspended for the first 50 games of the season under baseball’s minor league drug program following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

Cleveland outfielder Carlos Ventura was banned for 72 games after a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol, the commissioner’s office said.

INDOOR TRACK



U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Erica Bougard won her second straight pentathlon title on the opening day at Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Bougard had a five-event total of 4,760 points to edge Kendell Williams by 252 points. Bougard fell short of Sharon Day-Monroe’s U.S. record of 4,805 set in Albuquerque in 2014.

– Staff and news service report

