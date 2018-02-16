The four finalists for president of the University of Maine will visit campuses beginning later this month.

They were selected from a pool of 67 applicants in a national search that began last year.

They are:

• Amit Chakma, president and vice chancellor of the University of Western Ontario;

• Joan Ferrini-Mundy, chief operation officer of the National Science Foundation;

• Sally Reis, who holds the Letitia Neag Morgan Endowed Chair in Educational Psychology and is a professor at the University of Connecticut;

• and Nancy Targett, provost of the University of New Hampshire.

The candidates will visit campuses between Feb. 20 and March 2. The university will hold open sessions with the candidates for faculty, staff, students and community members. Each candidate also will meet with various university leaders and board members and visit the University of Maine at Machias.

“Each brings a wealth of professional experience, strong leadership skills, and the vision to successfully lead UMaine during this time of dynamic change in public higher education, workforce development and increasingly fierce enrollment competition,” Gregory Johnson, chair of the 18-member UMaine President Search Committee and a member of the University of Maine System Board of Trustees, said in a prepared statement.

