Re: “Town councilor says diversity comment wasn’t racist” (Feb. 23, Page B1):
Again, one of our elected representatives has uttered a blatantly racist statement and then denied it is racism.
Our governor and president do it constantly. This time, it was Cumberland Town Councilor George Turner, who claimed that Maine’s relatively low crime rate can be credited in part to “the fact that we’re not as diverse as some other states.”
Taking a cue from the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, I call BS, both to Mr. Turner’s analysis and his denial. Better he had acknowledged the racism of his remark, apologized and vowed to work on eliminating his personal racist beliefs – beliefs that nearly all of us who consider ourselves white harbor in varying degrees.
LeRoy J. Mottla
Peaks Island