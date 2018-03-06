SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back the bullpen cart.

The Diamondbacks announced Tuesday that the team will use an OnTrac bullpen cart to transport relief pitchers from both bullpens at Chase Field before entering a game.

The last known use of a motorized vehicle in Major League Baseball was in 1995, when the Milwaukee Brewers used a motorcycle with a sidecar. Mike Fetters, Arizona’s bullpen coach, was the closer for the Brewers that season.

Baseball historians have tracked the use of bullpen carts to 1950, when the Indians first used a “little red wagon.” The first official use came in 1951 with the White Sox. The Kansas City A’s added one in 1955 and by the 1960s, carts could be found across the majors and minors.

RED SOX: Rafael Devers went 2 for 3 with his second homer this spring as Boston topped Tampa Bay 9-1 at Port Charlotte, Florida.

Xander Bogaerts, Jesus Quiroz and Santiago Espinal also hit homers for the Red Sox, who had 13 hits.

Ivan DeJesus Jr. had three hits for the Red Sox.

Hector Velazquez went three innings and allowed one run on four hits.

ATHLETICS: Brandon Moss, who played for the Sea Dogs in 2005 and ’06, has been released.

Moss was acquired from Kansas City on Jan. 29 and was 4 for 10 with two walks in four spring training games. He was designated for assignment when Oakland claimed left-hander Jairo Labourt off waivers from Cincinnati on Sunday.

ROYALS: Outfielder Jon Jay agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with Kansas City, a deal that allows him to earn an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses.

NATIONALS: Seth Romero, a top pitching prospect selected by Washington with the 25th overall pick in last year’s amateur draft, was sent home for violating curfew.

CARDINALS: Shortstop Paul DeJong and St. Louis agreed to a $26 million, six-year contract that includes team options for 2024 and 2025, which if exercised would be worth $51.5 million over eight seasons.

