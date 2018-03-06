BOSTON — Brad Marchand completed his hat trick 34 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins, who twice squandered a two-goal lead in regulation, escaped with a 6-5 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

It was a team-record 11th regular-season overtime goal for Marchand, who also had two assists.

Torey Krug had two goals and two assists, and David Pastrnak had three assists for the Bruins, who won their fourth straight game.

Anton Khudobin made 30 saves for Boston, which led 2-0 after 52 seconds and never trailed but needed overtime after Martin Frk made it 5-5 midway through the third period.

Anthony Mantha had two goals and two assists for Detroit, which has lost four straight, seven of nine and 17 of 26 since it last topped .500 on Jan. 5.

Jared Coreau was beaten by the first two shots he faced and stopped just 12 of 16 shots before he was replaced 3:27 into the second period. Jimmy Howard faced 19 shots and saved 17 of them.

The Bruins led 2-0, 4-2 and 5-3 before Mantha scored his second goal in a four-minute span to make it a one-goal game with a little more than four minutes left in the second. It stayed that way until Frk was left alone in the slot, falling to his knees as he swatted a pass from Tyler Bertuzzi into the net with 10:14 remaining in regulation.

The Red Wings attacked first in overtime but got a bad bounce off an official near their own blue line, allowing the Bruins to move in on the net. Marchand picked up a rebound from Krug’s shot, moved it to his backhand and scored the winner, triggering an avalanche of the free green hats given out in honor of Irish Heritage Night.

Krug and Jake DeBrusk scored 15 seconds apart in the opening minute of the game. But the Red Wings tied it, getting a power play goal from Frans Nielsen 84 seconds later and a goal from Mike Green about five minutes after that.

Krug made it 3-2 on a power play with about six minutes left in the first, and Marchand gave the Bruins a 4-2 lead with six minutes to play in the second.

THE BRUINS say rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy is out for at least a month with a sprained left MCL.

General Manager Don Sweeney said on Tuesday that McAvoy will be evaluated in four weeks. He suffered the injury on Saturday in the opening shift of Boston’s 2-1 overtime win over Montreal.

McAvoy has appeared in 59 games, totaling 32 points. The 2016 first-round draft pick has seven goals and 25 assists on the season.

It is the latest key injury in a week for Boston. Forward Patrice Bergeron is also recovering from a fractured right foot.

TUESDAY’S GAME was the 600th meeting between the two Original Six teams. Detroit holds a 251-250-95-4 edge, but Boston has gone 14-1-1 in the last 16 games.

IN ADDITION to the green hats given to fans for Irish Heritage Night, the Bruins practice jerseys were green with plaid trim, and Irish step dancers and musicians were featured in the concourse and vomitoria.

Coreau made his first NHL appearance of the season after being named the AHL goaltender of the month in February.

