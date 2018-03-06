The treasurer of Maine Coastal Cruisers is facing a felony theft charge after allegedly stealing $3,000 from the club’s bank account.

Gayle Pare, 59, of Rochester, New Hampshire, confessed to taking the money during the years she served as treasurer for the Biddeford-based club for car enthusiasts, said York County Sheriff William King. She was charged with one felony count of theft by unauthorized taking following an interview with investigators Monday.

York County deputies last month met with representatives of the car club to report that a check had been returned for insufficient funds. The club contacted the York County Sheriff’s Office because meetings are regularly held in Arundel.

Arundel contract Deputy Chris Woodcock launched an investigation that included interviews with several club members and a review of the club’s banking records, including expenses and expenditures. He determined the money was taken without explanation since Pare became treasurer in 2015.

Pare is scheduled to appear in York County Superior Court on May 25.

