Portland High senior guard Terion Moss has been named the Gatorade Maine Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Moss also won the award after his junior season. He is the third player to be a two-time winner in the 33-year history of the award, joining T.J. Caouette of Winthrop (1995, 1996) and Garet Beal of Jonesport-Beals (2012, 2013).

Moss averaged 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.9 steals while making 40 3-pointers to lead the Bulldogs to a 17-1 regular-season record. Portland, the two-time defending AA state champions, were upset in the regional semifinal by Windham.

Moss has previously been named the 2017-18 player of the year in AA North and the SMAA and is one of three finalists for Mr. Maine Basketball.

As the Gatorade winner, Moss will receive a trophy and can choose a sport-based organization to receive a $1,000 donation. Portland High will also receive a trophy and a banner to display.

