NEW HIRES

Peter Duggan joined the Red Claws as vice president, business development.

Duggan was previously the sales manager for the Detroit Red Wings of the NHL. He spent the past year helping launch the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, which is the new home of the Red Wings and Pistons. He brings over 20 years of sports and entertainment experience.

Kimberly Donovan also joined the Red Claws, as manager of operations

Donovan, of Lisbon Falls, is responsible for the overall operational needs including bookkeeping/accounting, human resources, and retail merchandise inventory along with other front office duties.

Burgess Advertising & Marketing recently announced four new hires: John Spritz, Julie Salvato, Becky Williamson and Tammy White.

Spritz, an account manager, recently managed the Growing Portland collaborative, an economic development initiative hosted by the city of Portland and the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Salvato, also an account manager, works with University Disability Consortium, a new Burgess client, as a client relationship manager.

Williamson, hired as a digital media coordinator, brings a dozen years of experience writing and posting for social media and a blog, and creating videos for her own YouTube channel. She previously worked at the The Forecaster.

White joined as a controller and human resources manager. She brings nearly 30 years of experience managing financial and HR functions for many small businesses, nonprofits and public accountants.

Levi Ladd has rejoined James W. Sewall Co. after 11 years, now as a GIS analyst.

Ladd first worked at Sewall in 2006 as a cadastral mapping technician, immediately after graduating from the University of Maine at Farmington.

He brings 10 years’ experience as a GIS analyst, first at Kleinschmidt Associates and then at CES Inc.

Before rejoining Sewall, he worked as a land survey technician and as a draftsman for engineering projects.

Joseph Dadiego was named general manager of The Westin Portland Harborview, a 289-room and suite historic hotel in Portland’s Arts District.

Dadiego began his career as a bar manager at the Hartford Marriott and rose to general manager of the Marriott Downtown Chicago.

He was previously the general manager of the Dedham Hilton in Boston.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.