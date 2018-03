The age limit to purchase any gun should be 21, because teenagers are passionate in their feelings and tend to lose control. People in their 20s are starting to think about marriage and having a family, and therefore consider the consequences of their actions more.

Also, schools could put cameras on the building grounds and in the hallways as a deterrent.

Wanda Brochu

Westbrook

