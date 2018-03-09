PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A doctor who admitted he accepted financial kickbacks for prescribing a highly addictive opioid spray has been sentenced to 51 months in prison.

Dr. Jerrold Rosenberg apologized in court on Friday, saying, “I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done.”

Prosecutors say the 63-year-old Rosenberg bullied patients who complained about the effects of the fentanyl spray Subsys, telling one to “stop crying, you’re acting like a child.” He received $188,000 in kickbacks.

Two patients survived after overdosing.

Rosenberg’s lawyer disputes the number of people hurt and says there’s no evidence the overdoses were caused by Rosenberg’s prescriptions.

The case is one of several nationally brought against people associated with Insys Therapeutics and Subsys prescriptions, which is meant only for cancer patients with severe pain.

Company executives are also being prosecuted.

