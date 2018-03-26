PORTLAND

Eight Maine parishes receive more than $23,000 in grants

Parish Social Ministry has announced that eight parishes will receive Catholic Campaign for Human Development grants totaling more than $23,000.

The grants include $7,368.35 to Holy Savior Parish in Rumford and Bethel; $5,000 to Parish of the Holy Eucharist in Falmouth, Yarmouth, Freeport and Gray; $4,750 to St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Bangor, Brewer, Hampden and Winterport; $2,000 to Parish of the Precious Blood in Caribou, Presque Isle, Portage, Washburn, Fort Fairfield, Mars Hill, Limestone, Ashland and Stockholm; $1,500 to Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord in Old Town, Orono, Bradley and Indian Island; and $1,000 each to St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Westbrook, St. Mary of the Visitation Parish in Houlton and Corpus Christi Parish in Waterville, Winslow and Belgrade Lakes.

CAMDEN

Bank donates $7,500 to help youths see basketball finals

For the ninth consecutive year, Camden National Bank has donated more than $7,500 to support boys’ and girls’ teams during the Maine state basketball championships.

The funds were dedicated to purchasing game tickets and providing bus transportation for hundreds of high schoolers.

SANFORD

SIS Bank helps provide heating fuel for families

SIS Bank and community members provided fuel assistance to nine southern Maine and New Hampshire Seacoast families this winter.

For the fifth year in a row, the staff at the South Sanford and Springvale branches contributed money to provide 100 gallons each of heating fuel to six families.

SOUTH PORTLAND

SMCC opens registration for nearly 250 summer classes

Southern Maine Community College is now offering registrations for nearly 250 summer courses and workshops for people working toward a degree, seeking to expand their skills or beginning new careers.

For more details, go to www.smccme.edu/.

BRUNSWICK

Credit union puts $100,000 toward church campaign

Atlantic Federal Credit Union has donated $100,000 to the All Saints Parish “Founded on Faith, Building the Future!” capital campaign to construct a multipurpose building on the St. John’s campus.

The All Saints Parish is made up of seven churches in the midcoast, including St. John the Baptist Church.

