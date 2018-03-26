A Connecticut woman was sentenced Monday in federal court in Bangor to 33 months in prison for taking part in a bank robbery and a store robbery.

Cara M. Blewitt, 31, of Oakville, Connecticut, was also sentenced by District Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. to three years of supervised release. Blewitt pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting bank robbery and Hobbs Act robbery in October.

The Hobbs Act is a law aimed at robberies that affect interstate commerce.

According to authorities, Cara Blewitt was the getaway driver for her husband, Seth Blewitt, when he robbed a TD Bank branch in Bangor on May 28, 2017, and when he robbed a Dollar Tree store in Bangor the next day.

The couple was arrested by Bangor police shortly after the Dollar Tree store robbery.

Seth Blewitt pleaded guilty to both robberies in November and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11.

