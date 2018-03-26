TAMPA, Fla. — Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist to lead the Arizona Coyotes over the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Monday night.

The Coyotes got two goals from defensemen as Trevor Murphy and Jacob Chychrun each scored to help Arizona improve to 17-12-6 since January. Brendan Perlini also scored for the Coyotes, and Antti Raanta had 19 saves.

Chychrun scored the winner on the power play at 17:22 of the second period.

The Lightning played without captain Steven Stamkos, who missed the game with an undisclosed lower-body injury. Tampa Bay has lost consecutive games for the second time in 10 days and is just two points ahead of the Boston Bruins, who have played two fewer games.

Nikita Kucherov scored on the power play with 5:23 left for his 38th goal. Louis Domingue made 31 saves facing the team he started the season with.

PANTHERS 3, ISLANDERS 0: Evgenii Dadonov had a goal and an assist, and James Reimer stopped 32 shots for his fourth shutout of the season as Florida moved closer to a playoff spot with a road victory over the reeling Islanders.

Keith Yandle also had a goal and assist, and Nick Bjugstad scored to help Florida win for the 13th time in 17 games (13-3-1). The Panthers moved within one point of idle New Jersey for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. They have eight games remaining, one more than the Devils.

CAPITALS 4, RANGERS 2: Alex Ovechkin scored his NHL-leading 45th goal and Washington extended its winning streak to four games with a win at New York.

T.J. Oshie, Matt Niskanen and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored for Washington, which increased its lead to five points over Pittsburgh for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Lias Andersson scored in his NHL debut and Mats Zuccarello added a goal for the Rangers.

SABRES 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2: Jack Eichel scored his second goal of the game midway through the third period to lift last-place Buffalo to a win over the Maple Leafs, ending Toronto’s club-record home winning streak at 13 games.

HURRICANES 4, SENATORS 1: Warren Foegele had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut, and Carolina won at home.

Brock McGinn and Valentin Zykov scored 1:38 apart in the second period. Sebastian Aho had an empty-netter with 1:59 remaining.

NOTES

TOP PROSPECTS Casey Mittelstadt and Jordan Greenway were among the college players agreeing to entry-level deals with NHL clubs Monday.

Mittlestadt, a center, will leave the University of Minnesota for a three-year deal with the Sabres and could play as early as Tuesday, while Greenway, a left wing who played for Boston University and the U.S. Olympic team, signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Wild and could join the team for its playoff push.

Also signing were University of Denver right wing Troy Terry (Ducks), University of Denver forward Dylan Gambrell (Sharks) and undrafted Princeton forward Eric Robinson (Blue Jackets).

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.