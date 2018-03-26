The Subway sandwich shop on Route 302 at Prides Corner in Westbrook was robbed Monday night amid a police investigation into a string of six armed robberies in six days in the Portland area that police believe may be connected.

Subway manager Kerri Consiglio said a white male, whose face was covered, entered the sandwich shop around 8:34 p.m. and demanded that the employee on duty open up the cash drawer. During the encounter, the robber could be seen carrying a handgun that was tucked into his waistband, said Consiglio, who wasn’t in the store at the time of the robbery.

However, the suspect never drew the weapon or threatened the employee with the gun, instead he spoke in a friendly manner telling the worker to “keep the change” – after he took about $200 in cash from the drawer.

The robber appeared to be alone and he fled on foot, Consiglio said.

No one was injured. Westbrook police are investigating the robbery weren’t available to comment Monday night on whether the latest robbery is connected to the six previous holdups.

The suspect appeared to be about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, the employee told Consiglio. Police have said the suspect in the other robberies is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

The man was armed with a black handgun and was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, according to a statement Westbrook police issued late Monday. The suspect in the previous robberies displayed a gun with a silver top slide and a black lower frame, police have said.

The same sandwich shop was robbed at knifepoint in January.

