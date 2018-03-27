WATERVILLE — C.J. Hassan scored three goals, including the game-winner with 1:45 left in the second overtime, to lift the Colby men’s lacrosse team to a 9-8 win over the University of New England at Harold Alfond Stadium.

UNE (4-3) took an 8-7 lead early in the fourth quarter on a goal from Collin Morrow, but Colby (3-3) tied the game on a goal from Don Vivian with 8:28 left to force overtime.

The Mules, who trailed 4-3 at halftime, scored the first three goals of the third quarter, two from Charlie Lynch, to take a 6-4 lead with 9:24 left. UNE cut the lead to 6-5 on a goal from Mitch Mullin with 7:10 remaining, but Colby pushed the lead back to two less than 20 seconds later on a goal from Riley Bergstrom.

Mullin and Alex Zadworny each scored over the final 2:29 of the third to tie the game heading into the fourth.

BOWDOIN 18, CLARK 9: Kendall Rogers’ go-ahead goal with 6:03 left in the third started a 7-0 scoring run for the Polar Bears (5-2), who held a 10-2 scoring edge in the second half and beat the Cougars (4-3) at Whittier Field in Brunswick.

Matthew Crowell scored all four of his goals in the first half for Bowdoin, which took an 8-7 lead into the third quarter.

Sam Carlin, Donal Mullane and Devoe Arnold each scored over the last six minutes of the third after Rogers scored his go-ahead goal to give the Polar Bears a 12-8 lead going into the fourth. Mullane and Jeff Powers each added three goals.

BATES 15, ENDICOTT 10: Clarke Jones scored five goals, Matt Chlastawa had six assists and the Bobcats (5-4) erased a 5-1 deficit in the second quarter en route to a win over the Seagulls (1-6) at Garcelon Field in Lewiston.

Matt Kelleher added three goals for Bates, which scored six straight goals in the opening 11 minutes of the second quarter. Jones put the Bobcats ahead for good with 4:21 remaining in the half, scoring from Chlastawa to make it 6-5.

Endicott pulled to within 12-10 with 9:19 left in the fourth quarter, but goals from Kelleher, Chlastawa and Jack Scribner over the final 8:21 secured the win for Bates.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

ENDICOTT 21, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5: Jennifer Lacroix scored six of her eight goals in the first half, Meghan Dutchyshyn added three and the Seagulls (6-2, 2-0 CCC) rolled past the Nor’easters (3-5, 0-1) at Hempstead Stadium in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Alex Fitzgerald added three goals and Gabrielle Prisco had three assists for Endicott, which took a 12-2 lead at halftime.

Keara Dwyer had two goals and an assist to lead the Nor’easters, while Korinne Bohunsky, Mackenzkie Collins and Molly Camelo also scored.

COLBY 16, UNION 8: Sasha Fritts scored seven goals and reached 100 goals for her career to lead the the Mules (5-3) to a win over the Cougars (0-4) in Clearwater, Florida.

Fritts became the 15th player in program history to reach 100 goals. Kendall Smith added three goals and an assist, while Emma Banks had two goals and an assist.

SOFTBALL

COLBY LOSES TWO: Wiley Holton pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs while striking out two, but it wasn’t enough as Colby lost to Union (2-8), 6-0, in its second game of the day on Tuesday in Clermont, Florida.

Colby (0-6) was held to just five hits in the loss. The Mules dropped their first game to St. Thomas (7-4), losing 11-1 in five innings. Julia Saul hit an RBI double, driving in Ella Hommeyer for Colby in the top of the second.

ST. JOSEPH’S (ME) 20, ST. JOSEPH’S (CT.) 0: Josie Ring and Elyse Caiazzo each scored four goals and the Monks (6-0, 3-0 GNAC) jumped out to a 14-0 lead at halftime and beat the Blue Jays (0-2, 0-2) at Arute Field in New Britian, Connecticut.

Kayla Kelly added three goals, while Madison Beaulieu scored twice and had three assists.

The Monks outshot the Blue Jays 43-1.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.