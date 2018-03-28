BOSTON — Sydnee Bessler was the winning pitcher in both games and drove in five runs as the University of New England swept a softball doubleheader Wednesday with a pair of five-inning victories against Wentworth, 9-1 and 10-1.

Bessler pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts in the opener and drove in three runs. Caty Flagg was 2 for 3 with three RBI, as UNE (7-5, 2-0 Commonwealth Coast) scored four runs in the second inning and five in the fourth.

In Game 2, Bessler allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked one. She also went 2 for 3, including a two-run triple.

The Leopards fell to 2-10 overall, 0-2 in the conference.

BASEBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 8, ENDICOTT 3: Zach Quintal went 2 for 4 with four RBI as the Huskies (7-5) defeated the Gulls (8-2) in Beverly, Massachusetts,

Quintal drove in Devin Warren with a single through the right side in the first inning, but Endicott answered in the second inning with an RBI single by Hunter Boyce.

USM took the lead for good in the third inning when Sam Troiano scored on Quintal’s sacrifice fly. Quintal added a two-run double in the ninth.

Colton Lawrence earned with the win with four scoreless innings in relief of Ryan Gaydou, who pitched the first three innings. Lawrence allowed two hits, struck out one and walked none.

FRANKLIN 14, COLBY 7: The Mules (2-6) erased most of an 8-1 deficit before Franklin (15-1) pulled away for good with a five-run ninth inning at Winter Haven, Florida.

Colby trailed 8-1 in the seventh inning despite a solo home run in the fifth from Keenan Iuliano. William Wessman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, and the Mules got three runs in the eighth to make it 9-6.

Jarod Smith and Frank Podkul each belted a three-run homer for Franklin.

MEN’S LACROSSE

LASELL 17, ST. JOSEPH’S 5: Alex McCormack-Kuhman of Wells scored three of his four goals in the first half as the Lasers (1-4, 1-0 Great Northeast Athletic Conference) opened a 9-1 lead in a win over the Monks (4-5, 0-1) at Auburndale, Massachusetts.

Mike Susi of Gorham also tallied four goals for Lasell, and Austin Tomasetti collected two goals and eight assists.

Matt Donnell led St. Joseph’s with a pair of goals. Tyler Brewster, Michael Finn and Shane Puleo also scored.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NBA DRAFT: Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III and Michigan State sophomore Miles Bridges are entering the NBA draft.

Bagley, an AP All-American and Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, led the conference in scoring and rebounding, averaging 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds.

Bridges averaged 17.1 points and 7.0 rebounds.

