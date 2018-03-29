Bangor firefighters discovered two bodies in a burning truck Thursday night as they worked to put out the fire, according to News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ).

Firefighters and police responded to the report of a vehicle fire around 10 p.m. and found the burning delivery truck parked under an overpass in the area of 63 Washington St. in Bangor, police said.

Police said they are working to identify the victims and did not yet have information to share.

