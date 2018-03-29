Places to Love

Munjoy Hill

What’s to love? Here’s a short list. Fine restaurants, distinctive architecture. Walkable streets, bikeable trails. Waterfront July 4th fireworks, and first-rate theater. Splendid views far out over Casco Bay and its islands, the shipping channel, the cityscape and the Fore River. The waterfront Eastern Promenade Trail, and the Eastern Promenade, a 68-acre park designed by the Olmsted Brothers.