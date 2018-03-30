Bier Cellar plans to open Gorham location

The Bier Cellar – a prominent Portland beer shop – is opening a second location in Gorham, store owners Greg and Kathryn Norton announced Friday. The new shop is at 593 Main St., which is about a quarter mile from Sebago’s new brewery on Main Street.

The shop will open in the next few months, Greg Norton said, and will offer a mix of local craft beer and European favorites.

The move gives the Gorham-Westbrook community another prominent destination in the beer world, with Lone Pine, Mast Landing, Sebago and Yes Brewing all a short distance from the Bier Cellar’s new spot.

The new location has been in the works for years. Norton acknowledged that it will benefit from traffic at the nearby breweries.

“The demographic that works for them works for us, too,” Greg Norton said. “Gorham is becoming more and more of a bedroom community for Portland. My wife and I bought a house out there four years ago and people have been asking us when we’re going to open a Gorham shop.”

Norton said the Portland shop is hyper focused on local beer because it’s what the customers – including a lot of tourists – have demanded. While he expects the offerings in Gorham to include more beers made outside of Maine, that could change.

“That’s going to be something the people of Gorham are going to tell us,” Norton said.

