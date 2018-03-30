A lock-down drill at the Libby-Tozier school in Litchfield turned into an actual lockout Friday following the report of a suspicious person in the school’s back parking lot.

In a message sent out to parents, school Principal Kelly Rogers said she initiated a lockout at the school.

“This lockout was in response to the report of a suspicious person in the back parking lot. The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department was already on site for our Lockdown drill and he cleared us to return to business as usual at 12:17,” Rogers wrote.

Andrew Carlton, superintendent of Regional School Unit 4, which includes the primary school, said lock-down drills were scheduled in all five of the district’s schools Friday, in conjunction with the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office and the Sabattus Police Department.

At the Libby-Tozier school, where about 150 students attend pre-kindergarten through the second grade, the lockout lasted about six minutes.

Carlton said the suspicious person, who staff members didn’t recognize, was picking up a vehicle that had been left in the parking lot.

The primary school is located on Academy Road.

