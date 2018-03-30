MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Senate is scheduled to hold a final vote on a package of gun ownership restrictions Friday.

Vermont Public Radio reports the Vermont House gave final approval to the package Tuesday night while opponents protested at the Statehouse. The legislation would raise the legal age for gun purchases, expand background checks for private gun sales and ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices known as bump stocks.

Bert Saldi, left, of Barre, Vermont, stands with another protester who wouldn't give his name, outside the Vermont Statehouse on Tuesday in Montpelier, Vt. They were protesting a measure that would raise the legal age for gun purchases, expand background checks and ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices known as "bump stocks."

Gun control opponents say the measure is unconstitutional and would do nothing to protect schoolchildren.

The push for gun control legislation came after Vermont police broke up what they said was a plot by a Poultney teenager to shoot up the Fair Haven Union High School.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has said he backs some form of gun restrictions.

