AUGUSTA — A Waterville woman pleaded guilty Thursday to robbing another woman late last year and injuring her.

Antelsy “Amy” Bellows, 39, one of two women charged in the Dec. 27, 2017, robbery on Drummond Avenue in Waterville, was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Charges remain pending against another woman charged in the incident, Katie Goodale, 32.

The 23-year-old victim told police she was walking from Ticonic Street to her Spruce Street home when Goodale and Bellows jumped her from behind. The victim said initially the occupants of a car stopped in the road and yelled at her, so she got scared and ran.

On Drummond Avenue, just before she reached Spruce Street, she said, two women and a man got out of the vehicle and attacked her. She said she “was grabbed from behind by the hair and fell to the ground.”

She said the women kicked her as she was on the ground and then they left the area in Goodale’s vehicle. She also said the women ripped her hooded sweatshirt pocket and took $100 in cash from it.

On Wednesday, the prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Michael Madigan, said police found Bellows hiding under blankets in the back bedroom of her home and that she confessed to the robbery.

Justice William Stokes asked about the connection between the victim and Madigan said the victim told police there had been some history, and that the three had records of prior drug use.

“She said she might have done them wrong in the past when she was heavily using heroin,” Madigan said.

He added that the victim had fresh scratches on her face when police interviewed her.

At the same hearing at the Capital Judicial Center, Bellows was sentenced to a concurrent 12 months to serve as part of a probation revocation for unlawful trafficking. Her probation will continue when she gets out of prison.

