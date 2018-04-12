Maine State Police are trying to determine the identity of a man whose skeletal remains were found Sunday by a couple walking in the woods in Falmouth.

The state police issued an update Thursday saying the bones belonged to an adult male and that detectives are working with the state Medical Examiner’s Office and following up on leads from missing persons reports. No such reports had been filed with Falmouth police but investigators are checking reports from surrounding towns.

No further information was provided about the remains, such as the age of the person or how he died.

The state police DNA lab has also begun work in hopes of making DNA comparisons that could help identify the remains.

The body was found off Route 100 near the Portland city line.

Maine State Police Police spokesman Stephen McCausland had said there was nothing to indicate foul play from initial examinations, but it would be up to the medical examiner to determine the circumstances after a more complete investigation.

