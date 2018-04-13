ALFRED – Here is a riverside property with boundless potential, endless charm, and a wealth of features. Foremost is a custom home that was built in 2000 and offers both great vintage character, and all contemporary comforts.

Often, these desirable attributes are combined. For example the main level, behind a deep, covered porch and a handsome front door with twin lancet windows, is essentially open-concept, and flows beautifully. It also has three of the home’s five heating zones.

The front-to-back living room, large enough to host a Steinway C grand piano in addition to a generous sitting area, has a brick, wood-burning fireplace within a tall mantel, and built-in shelving reaching the ceiling. The nearby study/office has similar built-ins.

Flooring is 4-inch maple, or pine; but 12-inch-by-12-inch terra cotta tile in the big kitchen, which has both rustic touches (butcher block surfaces) and Euro flair (open shelving, in lieu of upper cabinetry). The top-end stainless appliances include a six-burner Wolf Gourmet gas range, with subway tile backsplash; a GE Monogram wall oven, and a Viking Professional French-door refrigerator. There is an adjacent dining alcove, and a full-view door to a huge slate patio.

The first floor also has a “period” full bath with lots of beadboard, an Art Deco floor, and a pedestal sink.

Up the wide and open center staircase, the master suite occupies the north wing, back-to-front. The suite extends from a private balcony/deck, through a good-sized bedroom with two double closets, into a spacious, updated full bath that has both a cast-iron clawfoot tub and a marble-tile shower enclosure. Bedrooms two and three are front-and-back. The former is presently an office; the latter has lovely bird-themed wallpaper.

The walkup attic invites finishing, and would make a perfect studio. The high-ceilinged basement has plenty of space (workshop, recreation, storage). Oil heat and hot water systems are high-end (Biasi boiler, Roth oil tank).

There are two outbuildings. The wood stove-heated, two-level barn can house critters from chickens to horses, or serve as a woodshop, etc. The hip-roof cottage, built in 2007, is totally delightful, with lots of fine paneling. Measuring almost 600 square feet, it needs only a bath added to become a complete guest/in-law suite.

The level lot of 8.8 acres has extensive gardening options; a sweet, spring-fed farm pond; and 500 feet of frontage on the Mousam River – for swimming and fishing; for kayaking to peaceful, 100-acre Old Falls Pond; and for enjoying the gentle music of the flowing stream.

The three-bedroom, 1,976-square-foot home on 8.8 acres is listed at $485,000 by Julie Grady of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices N.E. Prime Properties in Kennebunk. Please contact Julie at 985-4952, ext. 1506; 590-0977; or at [email protected]

Share

filed under:

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.