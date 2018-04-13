NEW YORK — Todd Frazier hit his first two home runs with the Mets, Jose Lobaton tripled in his first at-bat with the team, and New York extended its winning streak to nine with a 6-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

Steven Matz ended an 11-start winless streak dating to June 28 as New York improved to 11-1 under new manager Mickey Callaway, the best start in team history. The Mets are on their longest winning streak since 11 consecutive victories from April 12-23, 2015.

Frazier homered leading off the second and fourth innings against Zach Davies (0-2). He also singled and walked.

Signed after a successful run with the crosstown Yankees during the second half of last season, Frazier connected for the first time in his 37th at-bat with the Mets, a drive to center off the housing of the Home Run Apple.

BRAVES 4, CUBS 0: Anibal Sanchez pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Preston Tucker backed him with a three-run homer and Atlanta spoiled Yu Darvish’s first home start for Chicago.

Sanchez struck out six and walked one. He lowered his ERA to 1.29 through two starts and three appearances after signing a minor league deal in mid-March.

CARDINALS 5, REDS 3: Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs, leading visiting St. Louis to a victory that deepened Cincinnati’s worst season-opening slump since 1955.

The Reds lost their sixth straight and have the worst record in the majors at 2-11. They also lost 11 of their first 13 games in 1955. Another loss Saturday would produce their worst start since 1931.

ROCKIES 2, NATIONALS 1: Carlos Gonzalez homered and had a sacrifice fly at Washington to drive in both of the runs, leading Colorado to its third straight victory.

Gonzalez gave the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning with his third homer of the season, and hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth.

MARLINS 7, PIRATES 2: Justin Bour homered and drove in two runs, and Miami won at home.

J.B. Shuck had a career-high four hits in his first major league game since 2016, and Miguel Rojas added three hits for the Marlins, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Miami posted season highs in runs and in hits with 14.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 8, INDIANS 4: Teoscar Hernandez drove in the go-ahead run with a single off Andrew Miller in the seventh inning as visiting Toronto rallied to snap Cleveland’s five-game winning streak.

Steve Pearce also doubled in a pair of runs in the ninth for Toronto, which trailed 4-0 after two innings but came back against Zach McAllister (0-2) and the normally unhittable Miller.

YANKEES 8, TIGERS 6: Aaron Hicks hit an inside-the-park home run in the second inning, then added a solo shot in the sixth for New York at Detroit.

Hicks hit a drive to right-center that bounced off the wall and by center fielder Leonys Martin.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 2, RAYS 1: Jorge Alfaro hit a go-ahead single with two outs in the ninth inning at St. Petersburg, Florida, and Philadelphia won its fourth straight game.

Share

< Previous

Next >

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.